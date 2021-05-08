An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday accepted the bail applications of ‘notorious criminal’ Gogi Butt and his 12 ‘accomplices’ who had been taken into custody a few days ago in lieu of surety bonds of Rs0.1 million each.

Underworld King Gogi Butt Released On Bail After Arrested in Lahore

A day before, on Friday (May 7), the court had sent Gogi and his ‘accomplices’ on judicial remand following which the detainees filed a bail petition in the court which the latter accepted today after argumentation between lawyers from both sides.

Gogi Butt was arrested along with dozen of his accomplices during a raid on his residence in a private housing

society.

A case has been registered against 13 persons including Gogi Butt, Haji Ashfaq, and Mohammad Fayyaz with the Mustafa Town police station. Butt along with accomplices were booked under terrorism, possession of illegal weapons, and other serious provisions.

According to police sources, president Ichhra Bazar Sheikh Ashfaq and president Wahdat Road were also present at his place at the time of the raid.

He has been accused of giving shelter to criminals and facilitating suspects involved in land grabbing, kidnapping, and extortion.

The family of the underworld king has alleged that the cops vandalized the household’s items during the raid.

CIA Iqbal Town also held two sons, Hamza and Abdullah, of Butt along with his nephews in the raid but released them later.