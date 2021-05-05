A massive police raid was carried out on Wednesday at the residence of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt.

Underworld King and Gangster Gogi Butt Arrested in Lahore

Provincial law enforcer arrested ‘notorious criminal’ along with dozen of his accomplices during a raid on his residence in a private housing society.

A case has been registered against 13 persons including Gogi Butt, Haji Ashfaq, and Mohammad Fayyaz with the Mustafa Town police station. Butt along with accomplices were booked under terrorism, possession of

illegal weapons, and other serious provisions.

According to police sources, president Ichhra Bazar Sheikh Ashfaq and president Wahdat Road were also present at his place at the time of the raid.

He has been accused of giving shelter to criminals and facilitating suspects involved in land grabbing, kidnapping, and extortion.

The family of the underworld king has alleged that the cops vandalized the household’s items during the raid.

CIA Iqbal Town also held two sons, Hamza and Abdullah, of Butt along with his nephews in the raid but released them later.