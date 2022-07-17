Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday, July 9).

Uncle Charged With Murder of Missing Woaman, Somaiya Begum, 20, in Bradford

An 81-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the 20-year-old’s death has been released on police bail.

The two week long search for Somaiya ended in tragedy on Wednesday after a body was discovered on Fitzwilliam Street.

On Tuesday, her uncle Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court in connection with her death.

He has been

remanded in custody to stand trial on 20 February 2023.

During the hearing it was indicated that other defendants may be charged in relation to the case.

An 81-year-old woman who was previously arrested in connection with Ms Begum’s death has since been released on bail.

Despite appeals, there had been no confirmed sightings or contact from her.

Officers can now officially confirm that the body found on July 6 was Ms Begum.

Police scenes have been in place across the district.

Officers cordoned off an industrial estate on Thornbury Road, Laisterdyke, two weeks ago while police vans remained on Binnie Street, Barkerend.