Uncle and Niece Told to File Response in Money Laundering, Land Grabbing Case

A civil court on Thursday directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz to submit their reply in a case against them for allegedly encroaching upon 4,000 acres of land in Jati Umra.

Senior Civil Judge Fozia Saira was hearing a lawsuit filed by Punjab University Professor Dr Abdul Rauf.

The counsel for the Sharif family members appeared in court and sought time to submit their response. Granting his request, the court gave the lawyer until September 12 to file comments.

The litigant alleged that the Sharif family had encroached upon his forefathers’ thousands of acres of land in Jati Umra which they had purchased from the then government from 1911 to 1912. The actual owner of the land in question, Pir Buksh, is still alive, he said.

Abdul Rauf claimed that he had documentary evidence that can be made part of the court’s proceedings and pleaded with the judge to issue directives for removal of

encroachment from the land.

He further demanded that the Sharif family pay a sum of Rs50 billion as financial damages he suffered because of the illegal occupation of the land.

An accountability court on Thursday admitted for hearing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family over their alleged involvement in money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known means of assets.

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan has summoned the investigation officer of the case to appear on Friday (Tomorrow).

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his sons, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, wife Nusrat Shehbaz and others.

Suleman is a proclaimed offender in the case. The other accused named in the reference include Nisar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar.

The bureau approved requests by Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab to turn approvers against Shehbaz family in the case.