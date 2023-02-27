AN uncle accused of murdering his 20-year-old niece will stand trial in the coming week.

Uncle Accused of Killing Somaiya Begum to Stand Trial in Bradford

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, faces a charge of murder after the body of Somaiya Begum was found by police following her disappearance a fortnight before.

The trial is set to begin on Tuesday at Bradford Crown Court (BCC).

Khan denies murdering Miss Begum on June 25 in 2022, pleading not guilty to the charge via video link from HMP Leeds at a case management hearing at BCC on September 20 last year.

He answered “not guilty ma’am” when the court clerk put the charge to him.

Miss Begum, 20, of

Binnie Steet, Barkerend, Bradford, was last seen at her home on June 25 at 2pm and was reported missing 24 hours later.

A fortnight later, a large-scale police search to find Miss Begum ended in tragedy when detectives confirmed her body had been discovered in Fitzwilliam Street, at 7.35pm on July 6 last year.

The street where Miss Begum’s body was found is a heavily industrial area, with various businesses and warehouses nearby.

The trial is set to last for three weeks and The Honourable Justice Neil Garnham will be presiding over it.

It is expected that the prosecution will be represented by Jason Pitter KC and his junior Tom Storey, with Zafar Ali KC and his junior Karen Robinson for the defence.