Manchester-born Umar Kamani, 33, announced his engagement this week to model girlfriend Nada Adelle. And what an engagement it was.

Umar Kamani Proposed Finacee with £1.5m Ring, Slammed For Low Wages of Employees

The proposal — in Monte Carlo — was a £2 million spectacle, with every diamond-encrusted and flower-bedecked moment shared on social media — with a videographer on hand to capture every touching moment.

Kamani can afford it. He’s said to be a billionaire, having founded the online teenyboppers’ clothing line Pretty Little Thing in 2012 with brother Adam.

The pair were inspired by the phenomenal success of their father, who founded the Boohoo empire in 2006. Pretty Little Thing has now been sold to Boohoo for £330 million.

Over the summer, Kamani has been cruising around the Mediterranean aboard what appears to be a Riva 110ft yacht, which charters for £90,000 a week .

He also posted a picture of himself zipping around on a personalised jet ski, worth about £20,000.

So what does this blingy lifestyle equate to in polyester playsuits and factory workers’ wages? ALISON BOSHOFF adds it all up . . .

In 2019, umbrella parent company Boohoo was named as one of the least sustainable fashion brands in the UK in a report by the Environmental Audit Committee.

Ultra-fast fashion is greedy of natural resources. The fashion industry is responsible for 20 per cent of global wastewater and four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Synthetic clothes are also a major source of micro plastics which have entered the food

chain.

The price of the spectacle would have been enough for Kamani to have personally paid his staff to furlough during Covid, rather than taking a government hand-out.

Pretty Little Thing announced in May 2020 that it was furloughing 86 UK staff and taking the government grant, which it would top up.

The firm has around 300 UK employees, and employment websites suggest they are paid between £20,000 and £40,000 a year. If all 86 were all furloughed on a £30,000 salary for a year, it would’ve cost taxpayers £24,000 per employee, or £2,064,000 in total.

A company spokesman said at the time: ‘We are entering an unprecedented period, and while it is too early to quantify the future impact of Covid-19, we are taking measures to position the business to protect jobs, and keep the business on a strong financial footing in what we expect to be a temporary environment.’

The business indulges in a hard sell over its connection to the world of celebrities, but has been caught out ‘passing off’ cheaper clothes made by less glitzy brands on their website.

In May 2020, several shoppers complained that items promoted as PLT originals arrived bearing labels from other brands.

A pair of grey joggers, costing £20 from Pretty Little Thing had a Fruit of the Loom label. They could be found elsewhere for £7.

Customers in the UK and U.S. took to Twitter to say how ‘duped and deceived’ they felt.

The company did not make an official comment, but a PLT customer services account explained: ‘Fruit of the Loom is our supplier, so we sell their items.’