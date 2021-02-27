A man who subjected his victim to years of severe violence and abuse has been given a jail sentence of over 20 years.

Umar Hamid, 32, Jailed for 20 Years for Abusing a Woman for 14 Years in Blackburn

Umar Hamid’s reign of terror began when the woman was just 18 years old and was sustained over a 14 year period.

During sentencing at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, it was heard how Hamid had used weapons such as guns and a machete during his repeated assaults on his victim.

The woman was stabbed with a serrated knife and car keys on other occasions.

Most of the offending took place between 2006 and 2013 but resurfaced in the spring of 2020 when the victim, now 32, reported him to the police.

Hamid,

29, previously of Hazel Avenue, Darwen, and Blackburn, was arrested in May and was convicted of 11 offences including abuse, assault and firearms offences following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

The offences were committed at addresses in Burnley and Blackburn.

Sentencing Hamid to 17 years in custody followed by a further five on licence, Judge David Potter said: “Rarely has this court seen a more forceful description of an extremely dangerous man.

“You have established criminal links within prison and have committed serious crimes with knives and firearms.

“You are assessed as a being of a high risk of committing further offences and very high risk of further offences of violence.

You are unquestionably a dangerous offender.”A lifetime restraining order prohibiting Hamid from contacting his victim was also issued, and he will be subject to registration on offender’s register for life.