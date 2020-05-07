UK’s Youngest MP Nadia, 24, Fired by Care Home for Exposing Them

The UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittome who won her seat for Labour in Nottingham East on 12 December, returned to Lark Hill retirement village in Nottinghamshire a month ago, pledging to help out in her former role, has been fired.

The 24-year-old has been critical of the lack of protection and testing for staff earning ‘poverty pay’ at Lark Hill, voicing her opinion.

She told the that shortages were risking the lives of residents and carers, adding that staff were only permitted the use of one mask a day and that the PPE store-cupboard was closed fearing workers might steal and sell the equipment.

Whittome alleged the onsite nurse said masks aren’t effective and that workers could buy them for themselves if it made them feel safer.

The site is run by Extra Care charitable Trust, who confirmed the MP had been fired for speaking to the media

about her concerns, but refuted Whittome’s claims about PPE shortages, adding that her comments had caused chaos among their elderly residents.

Whittome said she was ‘appalled’ by the home’s decision and said the trust hadn’t followed due process in her termination.

A spokeswoman for the Lark Hill Trust, told the publication they were well equipped with a ‘fully supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)’ and that reports of a lack of equipment were ‘inaccurate’.

Spokeswoman added that Whittome was fired due to staffing requirements. She was employed as a casual worker for eight shifts and the trust said they no longer needed her. All her time slots are now filled by permanent workers, they said.