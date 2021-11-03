One of the city’s biggest and richest mosques failed to keep basic financial records that proved how much money it got in donations, independent auditors have found.

UK’s Richest Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, Worth £9 Million, Earns £500K Annually

It means questions hang over the most recent accounts filed by the charity that runs Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Small Heath.

A source contacted the charity’s regulator to claim there was a lack of transparency about the financial affairs of the mosque, which has assets of more than £9 million and an annual income of more than £500,000. It has not yet filed accounts for 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Its most recent published accounts, for the year up to April 2018, revealed a total income that year of £528,687 and total spending of £246,800. The charity also has its own assets of £6.35 million and other assets of £2.94 million, according to its annual return for that year.

The failing has triggered calls from some disgruntled worshippers for leaders of the mosque, already under scrutiny by the Charity Commission, to step down.

They claim the newly published accounts are further evidence of what they call

the mismanagement of the mosque, and have called for long-serving chairman Ahsan ul-Haq to resign.

Ahsan ul Haq, the chairman of Ghamkol Sharif mosque is currently being investigated by the Charity Commission and the police for the fraudulent misappropriation of £17,000+ to his private Barclays account during the first lockdown.

Saddique Hussain also liaised with the PPE Seller and was involved in the operation. This is why the Committee has strived to remove anyone who speaks the truth including Trustees.

The Ghamkol Sharif mosque made an order of £17,000 to purchase PPE Equipment in March 2020. The money left the charity account to the PPE seller in March 2020. Ahsan ul Haq then messaged the PPE via WhatsApp in April and asked that a refund be sent, but deceptively asked that the refund be sent to his private Barclays account.

A total income of £472,340 was declared by the mosque, which included donations and legacies totalling £176,846 and supplementary school income of £58,209.

The mosque reported it has assets and ‘investment property’ worth more than £7.4 million, and ended the 2018-19 financial year with a balance sheet of over £10 million. It had a year end cash and cash equivalents sum of £2,661,314 in the bank.