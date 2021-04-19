UK’s Red List Legally Challenged As It Disrupted British Pakistani Families

The UK government’s decision to put Pakistan in the Red List countries, disrupting travel plans of thousands of British Pakistani families, has been legally challenged.

The legal claim, seeking judicial review of the harsh decision, has been launched on behalf of a stranded British Pakistani family in Pakistan and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matthew Hancock MP has been asked to review and reverse the Red List categorsiation or face London High Court challenge.

British Pakistani Man, His wife and their two minor children who are currently stranded in Pakistan and unable to return to the their home in the UK due to rise in fares, difficulty in securing bookings and expensive quaran-tine costs.

Complainant traveled to Pakistan with her two youngest minor children to visit her father who had suffered a stroke. At that time, her husband and third child remained in the UK.

In early March, their flights were cancelled by the airline due to difficulties faced by the airline. Then, he travelled to Pakistan in late March to assist his family’s return to the UK.

There are no direct flights available anymore, with only

indirect flights available with journey times of between 20 to 40 hours. His Barrister has told the health secretary that the Complainant’s family cannot afford to pay the charges associated with the mandatory hotel quaran-tine on arrival to England which costs around £1,750 per person for 10 days — and as such the family are stuck in Pakistan for an unknown period.

The legal claim says that UK government has expressly said on numerous occasions that it is being led by scientific data but no such data has been published to justify a ban on travel from Pakistan and no facts have been provided on Pakistan.

The claim adds: “Other countries around the world, such as New Zealand, have not added Pakistan to their Red List,”

The legal claim has demanded of the UK government to remove Pakistan from the Red List and waive all charges for the mandatory hotel quaran-tine for those who cannot afford it; release any documents showing the criteria for a country to go onto red list; and the scientific data/evidence used to determine that Pakistan should be added to the red list.

The health secretary has been told that he will be taken to the court in case of failure to comply.