Queen Elizabeth has announced that she will be succeeded by Prince Charles King and Camilla Parker, Queen of the United Kingdom. In her message, the Queen said that if Prince Charles became King, the Duchess of Cornwall would become a “Queen’s Consort”, adding that she hoped the public would continue to support Charles and Camilla.

UK’s monarchy: How will Prince Charles succeed in becoming king?

Many citizens of Pakistan, India, and Britain are still unaware of how Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled over for so many years, became a queen.

Why was Prince Charles named King and Queen at this age when he is 73 years old and his wife is 74 years old? Let’s have a thorough look:

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth was born in London on April 21, 1926, and received her early education at home. In 1947, she married Prince Philip, with whom she had four children. When her father, King George VI, died in 1952, Elizabeth became ruler.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation as the new ruler took place in 1953 and was the first of its kind to be televised. On September 9, 2015, she broke the record for the longest reign of Queen Victoria and became the longest-reigning Queen in Britain. She is the oldest ruler and the longest-ruling queen in the world.

As the queen of Pakistan

After the death of King George VI of Pakistan on February 6, 1952, his daughter Princess Elizabeth became the new ruler of Pakistan. Queen Elizabeth was declared queen in all her territories, including Pakistan. On February 8, the Governor-General announced that Queen Elizabeth II became the Queen and Head of the Commonwealth of Territories and States. She was also saluted with 21 cannons in Pakistan.

Then, during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, she was crowned Queen of Pakistan and Commonwealth. During her coronation, the Queen took an oath that she would govern the people of Pakistan in accordance with the

relevant laws and customs of the people. The monarchy was abolished in Pakistan on March 23, 1956, with the adoption of the new democratic constitution. The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and later in 1997 on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence.

Nominated king

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince of Wales, whose full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the heir apparent to the throne. The new King Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cambridge University, the new King Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976.

He married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, and they had two sons, William and Harry. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, and Princess Lady Diana died the following year in a car accident in Paris. In 2005, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, who will be the new Queen following the recent announcement of Queen Elizabeth. New queen

The engagement of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was announced on February 10, 2005, and Charles was the only member of the royal family to have a civil marriage instead of a church in England. Official documents from the 1950s and 1960s, published by the BBC, stated that such marriages were illegal, although they were rejected by Charles’ spokesman.

Proclamation of new king

On the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of her coronation, the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth has made an important announcement that she will be followed by her son Prince Charles King and his wife Camilla Parker will be the Queen of Britain.

The Queen’s announcement has ended the uncertainty surrounding the next generation of thrones in Britain. According to reports, the Queen’s Consort is meant to be the King’s spouse, but now there will be no obstacle to becoming the Queen of the Duchess of Cornwall.