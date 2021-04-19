Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has expressed regret over the United Kingdom’s discriminatory attitude towards the Pakistanis and its nationals of Pakistani origin.

UK’s Discriminatory Attitude Towards British-Pakistanis Despite Paying £1750 in Hotel

The minister, in a tweet, said: “This is a discriminatory approach towards Pakistanis and Britishers of Pakistani origin is yet another reflection of putting Pakistan in list of Red Zone countries but leaving out states like India – which has one of the fastest spirals of cases plus a new lethal variant also.

“This is absolutely shameful – these people have paid 1750 pounds per person to undergo 10 days of compulsory quaran-tine in the UK and are being treated in this inhumane manner simply because they happen to be of Pakistan origin,” she said according to a press release.

Earlier the Special Assistant to

the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Z Bukhari said Sunday the situation experienced them is “unacceptable”.

Turning to his official Twitter handle, the SAPM on OP&HRD wrote that he’s “hoping for swift and effective redressal of the issue” by the UK government.

“More thought and care needs to go into this,” he said noting that the situation is unacceptable especially “for those observing their fasts”.

Bukhari’s response came following a video by some Pakistanis traveling to the UK posted on how they were being treated at the quarantine facility as there was no food for them and whatever was even served was stale to a point it caused many food-poisoning.

SAPM Bukhari has tagged in his tweet the official accounts of the UK government, that of British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, and the official account of British High Commission in Pakistan, among others.