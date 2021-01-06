Members of the biggest ‘chop shop’ gang in the West Midlands have been ordered to pay more than £1million after links to 117 car thefts.

UK’s Biggest Chop Shop Gang Ordered To Pay Back £1.1 Million

Mohammed Nadeem, Nadeem Arshad, Amaan Zameer and Zahir Hussain were jailed for running the one of the largest chop shop rackets in the country in December 2019.

They snapped up damaged vehicles from salvage auctions rated repairable write-offs and fixed them using parts stripped from stolen-to-order cars.

The stolen vehicles – taken during burglaries and violent carjackings – were dismantled at so-called ‘chop shops’ in Birmingham.

The patched-up cars were then sold on to unsuspecting buyers via online sites.

Without any mechanical or safety checks, the vehicles were put back onto the roads – eventually causing ‘lots of pain and distress’ to motorists.

The gang were collectively jailed for almost 23 years – but West Midlands Police didn’t stop their investigation there.

Officers from the force’s Economic Crime Unit pawed through their financial dealings, bank statements and assessed the value of the stolen cars they could prove had passed through their chop shops.

Just before Christmas, December 23, Nadeem, Arshad and Zameer were ordered to pay

back £1,100,000 following a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) application at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Arshad, aged 42, must also pay back £114,941 after police identified a series of bank account deposits he was unable to explain.

Nadeem (28) from Finch Road in Lozells and 30-year-old Zameer, from Gladstone Road in Sparkbrook, must also pay back £17,543 and £51,183 respectively in suspicious deposits.

The court will hear the police POCA application against Zahir Hussain next month (February). Police will seize any property or inheritance from the gang members to ensure the debt is paid off.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, said: “This group was handling stolen cars on a huge scale… bigger than anything we’ve ever seen in the West Midlands.

“They were providing a very active market for car thieves, causing lots of pain and distress to motorists.

“These men are still in jail but it’s important we show crime doesn’t pay and will pursue offenders through the courts to strip them of their ill-gotten gains.

“We’ll take any cash and assets the men have to repay the POCA amount and any outstanding debt will hang over them for life.

“We will regularly re-visit their cases and seize any property or inheritance they should come into until the debt is paid off.”