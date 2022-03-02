Ukrainian Citizens Stage Protest Against Russian Aggression in Islamabad

Ukrainian citizens staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The protest was attended by Ukrainian citizens living in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The protesters were holding Ukrainian flags, placards, banners, and sunflowers. The placards carried slogans expressing solidarity with Ukraine and condemning the Russian invasion.

The protesters also sang Ukraine’s national anthem. They asked Russia should immediately stop its aggression against innocent civilians. They also chanted slogans against Russia.

One of the participants, Nadia Ali, while

talking to ProPakistani, said that in seven days of the war, hundreds of civilians have been killed. She called on the international community to come up and put their efforts to stop this war.

Mrs. Amjad Ali, a Ukrainian national living in Peshawar, told media that just like Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that war was never a solution in Afghanistan, it could never be a solution in Ukraine. She urged both countries to find a peaceful solution to this conflict.

“Another protester urged the international community to take action against Russian aggression. The world must take steps to defend Ukraine,” protesters demanded.

