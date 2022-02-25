Ukrainian forces claimed on Friday to have hit an airfield in Millerovo in Rostov, southern Russia – the latest blow to Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Ukraine Shoots Down 6 Russian Helicopters and Captures 800 Troops

Footage posted online purports to show the tail end of a missile strike on the Russian military’s airbase around 10am local time (8am GMT) with several buildings on the site engulfed in flames and destroying at least one of Moscow’s Su-30SM fighter jets in the blast.

As of early Friday, Ukraine had claimed to have shot down six Russian helicopters, up to seven fighter jets, including one overnight, destroyed at least 30 tanks, killed or captured more than 800 troops.

Russian officials have made similar claims – that Moscow has captured more than 160 troops; destroyed 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities; downed five fighter jets and one helicopter; and destroyed 18 tanks and other armoured vehicles.

By Friday morning, the battle for Kyiv had begun after fighting broke out in 20 miles from the city in the early hours before clashes were reported in a northern district just a few hours later. At least 37 Ukrainians, among them several civilians, have been killed and hundreds more injured in fighting in the past 24 hours.

Kyiv’s military, which was left to face Moscow alone after NATO and the US confirmed they would not put boots in the ground, is

far inferior to its Russian counterpart with an air defense system and air force dating back to the Soviet era.

Few expect Ukraine to emerge victorious from what is almost certain to be a prolonged, bloody, and vicious war – but so far, Kyiv’s forces have managed to inflict heavy losses on Putin’s troops.

Russia claimed on Friday that more than 160 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered to Moscow’s troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the troops were of ‘different security structures’, but it was not clear what this meant and the statement did not provide details.

At least 11 of the troops reportedly laid down their weapons during fighting in a city in the country’s south known to Ukrainians as Mykolaiv, and to Russians as Nikolaev.

Among the troops were at least 10 soldiers in Volnovakha in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic who were captured by pro-Russian rebels in the area.

Moscow claimed the soldiers would be ‘returned to their families’ after the situation was ‘stabilised’.

Russia has also claimed strikes launched by its military yesterday had destroyed 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities, 11 airfields, three command posts and 18 radar stations controlling Kyiv’s anti-aircraft batteries.

Later reports claimed Moscow had downed one of Ukraine’s helicopters, five fighter jets and five drone aircraft and destroyed 18 tanks and other armored vehicles, seven flashlight jet systems, 41 units of special military vehicle equipment and five warships.