UK Woman Takes Mum On Honeymoon; Later Founds Mum Is Pregnant With Son-In-Law

A woman from the UK was in for a shock, when she discovered her mother was pregnant with her husband’s baby. The lady reveals how it left her shattered only to begin a new life all over again.

Lauren Wall, 34, from London, married Paul White when she was 19 (in 2004) and in her recent interview to local publications, she said she will never forgive her mother for what she did. Her mum Julie, now 53, paid £15,000 for her wedding and Lauren took her along on her two-week honeymoon as a gesture of thanking her in a way.

Paul and Lauren met at a local pub where they hit it off right away. After their daughter arrived in March 2004, Paul asked her to marry him. Lauren was “thrilled” with how their relationship was going and was excited with the future they would have together. She expressed,

However, to Lauren’s shock, eight weeks after their honeymoon, Paul moved out of their house, and nine months later Julie gave birth to his child and announced they were a couple. Lauren said that Paul had always got on well with her mum and she had no reason to ever think of anything more than a mother-in-law and son-in-law relationship. She said,

I never thought it strange though, as she was his mum-in-law and he was just being friendly. They’d laugh a lot together. I didn’t think to be worried at all. Who would?

However all fell part after Lauren’s sister who was using Julie’s phone one day, found texts between her and Paul. Julie denied “everything” and

It was sick. It’s one of the worst things a mum can do to a daughter… she stole my husband, shattering my family and my dreams. For that, I’ll never truly forgive her.

Paul refused to let Lauren look at his phone. It was only days later that Paul removed his wedding ring and walked out on Lauren and their seven-month-old daughter.

After the honeymoon when Paul had moved out and Lauren heard rumours he was living with her mum, she saw her walking down the street apparently pregnant.

Lauren said Julie even denied the fact she was pregnant, and blamed the bump on a cyst. It was at this time Lauren got a divorce and began rebuilding her life. Lauren said,

When I saw her in the street and noticed she had a bump, my mind raced. She clutched her stomach and told me, ‘It’s a cyst’. I felt so sick, I went home and destroyed all the photos of our wedding.

After Julie had the baby, Lauren sent one last text to her which read:

Removed the cyst then?

Julie and Paul were married five years later, and Lauren even attended the wedding for the sake of her daughter. Infact, Julie herself called her daughter to invite her for the marriage. Lauren said,

She rang me up and invited me. It was awkward. I got married on August 14, 2004, they married on the August 15, 2009. It was almost too much to bear but I did it for my daughter.

Lauren has infrequent contact with her mum, who is still married to Paul. She says her path to happiness hasn’t been easy, but she managed to move on and find a new partner.