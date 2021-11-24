Parts of Britain are bracing for a blast of snow as severe gales threaten to cause widespread travel disruption this weekend.

UK Weather Forecast :Snow to Fall Across Country amid Arctic Blast

Snow is expected on higher ground in Scotland on Wednesday but cold weather will spread to lower levels on Thursday thanks to an Arctic chill sweeping in after a very mild November so far.

Hill snow is expected on Friday and Saturday as things become unsettled, and it will be accompanied by “very strong winds, gales or severe gales”.

Gales of up to 80mph will likely cause severe travel disruption up and down the country.

Many places could see rain, sleet or a mix, and more snow is in the Met Office’s forecast for higher ground on Sunday and Monday.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England for

much of Friday.

On Saturday, the warning will extend to most of the UK, except London and the south-east.

The Met Office has told Brits to prepare for damage to buildings such as tiles being blown from roofs, travel delays and power cuts.

“Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon. The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.

“However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60mph widely, with 70 to 80mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”

The Met Office said some hill snow will be “accompanied by very strong winds, gales or severe gales possible” on Friday and Saturday.

Sky News weather presenter Joanna Robinson said: “It will feel raw in the strong northerly winds.

Met Office meteorologist Ollie Claydon said: “Overnight on Friday we could see snow on some wider areas of high ground across the UK, so across the Pennines and Welsh mountains.