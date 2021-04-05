UK Variant, B.1.1.7 Discovered in Mirpur After Influx of British Pakistanis

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in cases and the influx of British Pakistani nationals also led to the discovery of the UK variant, B.1.1.7, in the city of Mirpur.

The travel ban was announced after the British government repeatedly warned against travelling to Pakistan without a legitimate reason.

“For those of you in the UK thinking of travelling to Pakistan under current UK restrictions you must stay at home and it is illegal to travel abroad for leisure,” said Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in a video.

Despite UK Variant was discovered in Mirpur, Pakistan, Govt. of Pakistan didn’t take precautionary measures.

The city of Mirpur in Pakistani-administered Kashmir was lockedat start of March over fears around the high spread

in part fuelled by passengers arriving from the UK.

For the two weeks all non-essential businesses in Mirpur were ordered to close, Schools were shut, transport was suspended, no outsider was allowed to enter the city, but British nationals kept coming from UK in to Mirpur.

British nationals were permitted to enter in the city after a test was conducted at Mirpur Entry points and filling a form with their address in Mirpur.

On March 12, Federal minister and NCOC chief Asad Umar attributing the rising number of cases to the virus’ UK strain and in districts where a large portion of the Pakistan British community lives.

Officials in the city told the BBC around a third of all current cases were either travellers visiting from Britain or their primary contacts.

It’s not yet known whether the UK’s newer, more transmissible variant has been detected or not, as genetic sequencing work is yet to be completed.

Overall, with just under 13,000 deaths, Pakistan has not been as badly affected by the crisis as many had feared, likely due to its younger population.