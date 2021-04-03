Boris Johnson will give the green light on Monday to the development of a system of ‘vaccine certification’ as he looks to reinvigorate the economy.

UK Vaccine Passports ‘Will Valid For Less Than A Year’ PM Boris Johnson

Ministers believe the scheme may be essential in reopening venues such as theatres and stadiums which rely on large crowds.

But the idea of creating a new ‘Checkpoint Britain’ has led to a fierce cross-party backlash, with 72 MPs yesterday signing a pledge to oppose the ‘divisive and discriminatory’ scheme.

There was also a huge outcry over the plans yesterday, with a litany of critics branding the idea as oppressive.

The move came ahead of a major announcement by the PM on Monday where he will address not just vaccine passports, but the Government plans for holidays and the next phase of restrictions. In other developments last night:

The PM prepared to confirm on Monday that the next round of unlocking will go ahead

on April 12, with non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms all allowed to reopen;

Government sources warned that foreign travel could be limited to no more than a handful of ‘green-rated’ countries under a new traffic light system to be unveiled on Monday;

Labour appeared to harden its position against vaccine passports, with shadow business spokesman Lucy Powell saying they could result in ‘the worst of all worlds’;

Hospitality firms launched legal action against the Government over rules that will only allow them to serve customers outdoors from April 12;

The PM urged people not to meet indoors this weekend even if they have been fully vaccinated, warning that the vaccines are ‘not giving 100 per cent protection’;

Meanwhile, the UK today recorded its lowest cases since September after 3,402 Britons tested positive while daily deaths dropped to 52.

Pub bosses warned that just 40 per cent of venues may reopen this month as the majority do not have enough outdoor space to be viable without the option of serving customers indoors.