Priti Patel has vowed to slow down visa applications from nations who are refusing to take back criminals and asylum seekers from the UK.

UK To SLOW Visa Applications Of Countries Which Won’t Take Back Criminals

The Home Secretary plans to ‘impose visa penalties’ on countries who don’t ‘cooperate’ on deportations in a fresh crackdown on those who are ‘abusing our hospitality’.

She revealed Gambia will be first for the stricter measures after they ‘ignored’ calls and ‘only took four criminals’ back last year.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Cambodia and Vietnam are also under consideration for visa penalties after their records for taking back deportations were also low.

Speaking to the media, she said: ‘Some countries do not cooperate on returns and so we will impose visa penalties on countries who refuse to take criminals back.

‘We

rightly take back British citizens who commit crimes abroad and other countries do the same.’

The number of foreign criminals released from prison on to the streets reached a record high of almost 11,000.

Official figures show that at the end of June there were 10,882 foreign national offenders who had been released from jail but not deported.

All are subject to deportation because they were handed prison sentences of at least 12 months.

This comes as Ms Patel will be granted new powers to impose visa penalties on countries that do not cooperate on deportations, under new reforms in the Nationality and Borders Bill.

She will be able to suspend visas entirely, impose a £190 surcharge on applications to come to the UK or increase visa processing times – and aims to encourage other countries to cooperate with the UK government.