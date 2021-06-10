UK To Review Next ‘Safe Travel List’ on Thursday, June 24

The first review of the lists on June 3, Portugal was moved from the green list to the amber list, catching many holidaymakers by surprise and leaving thousands of tourists scrambling to get home before new quarantine rules came into force.

The green list features countries that the government deems to be safe for leisure travel, with no need to quarantine once back in the UK.

The government advises that countries on the amber list should not be visited for holidays, and any essential trips will result in a 10-day period of quarantine once home.

Arrivals

from red list countries must quarantine in a government-approved facility at a cost of £1,750.

Just 12 countries and territories featured on the green list when England’s non-essential travel ban was lifted last month.

Brits are eagerly awaiting to hear of any changes to the green, amber and red lists for international travel as the summer season gets going.

he government has not confirmed an exact date for the second travel review, but we do know that they will be every three weeks.

With the first announcement taking place on Thursday, June 3, we can expect the next one on Thursday, June 24.

Changes are likely to come into force early the following week.

