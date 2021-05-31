The traffic light system divides nations into a green, amber and red list, with different quarantine and testing restrictions in place for each category.

UK To Review List of Quarantine-Free Countries at 4am on Thursday 10 June

However, the lack of viable holiday destinations included on the green list and confusion over the viability of non-essential travel to amber list countries mean many people are anxiously waiting for the categories to change.

When the traffic light system was announced, it was confirmed that the rules would be reviewed every three weeks.

Given that they came into effect on Monday 17 May, this suggested that the next review would be on Monday 7 June, a fortnight before the next major milestone on the roadmap out of restrictions.

However, The Independent’s Simon Calder reported that the review would actually happen on Thursday 3 June, with any changes to the list of quarantine-free countries taking effect one week later at 4am on Thursday 10 June.

The precise timings around the travel announcement have not yet been confirmed by the Government, with

the briefing likely to come from Boris Johnson or the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Here are the rules for each list of the traffic light system: