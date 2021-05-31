UK To Review List of Quarantine-Free Countries at 4am on Thursday 10 June

The traffic light system divides nations into a green, amber and red list, with different quarantine and testing restrictions in place for each category.
However, the lack of viable holiday destinations included on the green list and confusion over the viability of non-essential travel to amber list countries mean many people are anxiously waiting for the categories to change.
When the traffic light system was announced, it was confirmed that the rules would be reviewed every three weeks.
Given that they came into effect on Monday 17 May, this suggested that the next review would be on Monday 7 June, a fortnight before the next major milestone on the roadmap out of restrictions.
However, The Independent’s Simon Calder reported that the review would actually happen on Thursday 3 June, with any changes to the list of quarantine-free countries taking effect one week later at 4am on Thursday 10 June.
The precise timings around the travel announcement have not yet been confirmed by the Government, with
Here are the rules for each list of the traffic light system:
- Green: arrivals need to take a pre-departure test as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before day two of their arrival back into the UK – but will not need to quarantine on return (unless they receive a positive result) or take any additional tests
- Amber: arrivals will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days at a designated place of their choosing and take a pre-departure test, as well as a PCR test on or before day two and on or after day eight. There will be the option to take an additional test on day five to end self-isolation early
- Red: arrivals from red list countries must undertake a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, pre-departure testing and mandatory PCR testing on or before day two and on or after day eight. You can only enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or have UK residence rights