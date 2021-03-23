As Britain marked the one-year mark of its first stay-at-home rules on Tuesday, details emerged of new laws to control the spread of infections to be voted on Thursday.

UK to Fine Citizens £5000 Pounds for Going on Holiday Without a Valid Reason

A ban on non-compulsory overseas travel is to be extended until the end of June under tabled in the UK Parliament this week, with breaches likely to face fines of up to 5,000 pound.

Although the new laws won’t expire until June 30, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has suggested foreign holidays could be allowed before that date.

The new laws suggest that anyone who leaves England for a destination outside the UK without a reasonable excuse could face the penalty.

On foreign travel, the new law states that no one can “leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom” without a reasonable excuse.

The exemptions covered as a reasonable excuse include work; study; legal obligations or to vote; moving, selling or renting property; childcare reasons or to be present at a birth; visiting a dying relative or close friend; attending a funeral; getting married or attending the wedding of a close relative; medical appointments; and escaping a risk of harm.

Fines of 5,000 pound can be issued to those who break this rule, according to the regulations. Foreign travel for a holiday is already

illegal and currently, a 200 pound fixed penalty notice can be issued to those who fail to fill in a travel declaration form, which includes personal details and reason for travel, for those leaving the UK.

Anyone travelling abroad has to fill a ‘Declaration to Travel’ form stating a valid reason to leave the country, said a report in BBC. The valid reasons include education, work or childcare.

Travellers to and from the common travel area of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland need not worry about the fine. However, if the aforementioned places are not the final destination then they would be penalised as the rest.

Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under the ‘stay at home’ rule that ends on Monday. But the ban on leaving the UK will become a specific law, complete with a fine.

Resumption of foreign travel is not likely to happen soon due to another surge in cases, along with the slow pace of vaccination.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that travelling restrictions were necessary to curb the importation of large number of cases as well as new variants.

Junior Health Minister James Bethell said that the UK might put all their European neighbours in the red list of countries.

The red list was introduced as part of travel restriction to stop variants entering the country.

The list is regularly reviewed. However, British nationals and people who are normally resident in the UK will be allowed back in the country but they must stay in a hotel once they reach the country.