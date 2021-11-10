UK to add two Chinese vaccines to approved list

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan has announced that Britain has added three Chinese vaccines to its fully vaccinated list.

In a tweet, Christian Turner said that good news for Pakistani travelers as UK has added Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to fully vaccinated list for inward travel rules from November 22.

However, as per requirement by the British government, travelers must have had a complete course of one of the vaccines at least 14 days before they arrive in England.

Earlier in September, England had removed Pakistan from its Covid-19 red list after a period of almost five months.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took a jibe at the United Kingdom for not accepting Chinese vaccines approved by the World Health

Organsiation (WHO).

The changes, which will come into force from Nov. 22, mean travelers who have received these two jabs will be considered fully vaccinated in Britain.

The Department for Transport said on Monday the travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the announcement marks the next step in the restart of international travel.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicated. At the same time, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.