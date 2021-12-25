The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs in a bid to help tackle the ongoing staffing crisis rocking the UK’s social care sector.

UK Relaxes Immigration Rules for Care-Workers

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list – designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) that the jobs be made eligible for the health and care visa.

This was called for ‘immediately’ to temper ‘severe and increasing difficulties’ the sector is facing with recruitment and retention, the MAC said in mid-December.

The recommendation was sparked by preliminary findings from an independent review by MAC on the effect ending freedom of movement after Brexit is having on the social care sector and its workers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measure would help to ‘ensure short-term sustainability’ as he also urged care workers to get vaccinated.

Care workers and carers from overseas will be able to move with dependents, including partners and children, and the visa offers a path to settlement in the UK, the DHSC said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘The care sector is experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic and the changes we’ve made

to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.’

The announcement comes after campaigners last year accused the Government of excluding care workers from its new immigration system and ignoring the role they have played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Care providers are experiencing high vacancy rates and turnover, and pressure on staffing is being exacerbated by the recent spread of Omicron.

This week, the chief executive of MHA – the UK’s largest charitable care provider – called for local councils to set out how they would support care if shortages worsened.

Since November 11, health and social care providers in England have been required to ensure workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they are exempt.

Researchers for NCF and the Outstanding Managers Network found that nearly a fifth of positions were vacant, with backroom staff having to fill in as frontline carers.

More than two-thirds said they were having to stop or limit services. These pressures mean having to turn away patients, including those being discharged from hospital.

One manager said it was ‘heartbreaking turning down ten-plus packages of care that are needed a day’.

Another said: ‘Sadly, we have not got enough staff to look after them safely’, while another was ‘seriously considering having to close’.