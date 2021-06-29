UK Quarantine Hotels Not Safe As Women Being Harassed by Guards

Several women who stayed in quarantine hotels in the UK have said they were harassed by G4S security guards.

The women had been quarantining for 10 days in hotels after returning from red list countries and told BBC News that men working for the security firm harassed them.

One claimed a guard mimed illicit relation while they were alone in a life, while another alleges a member of security staff asked her for a “hug” and said he wanted to take a selfie with her.

The government have hired private security firms to make sure hotel guests follow quarantine rules.

Marie Sidwell, a 28-year-old nurse from Nottingham who returned after working throughout the pandemic in Dubai, ordered some Amazon parcels while staying at the Pentahotel in Reading.

The items were delivered to her room by G4S guards, and some of the packages were brought up to her room by a G4S emplotee. Marie says he asked her if she played cricket and said “she reminded him of someone”.

She said: “He said, ‘Can I take a photo of us together?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m in my pyjamas and I’m supposed to be quarantining,’ and he said, ‘It’s OK, I’m negative’.

“I took a step back into my room and he stepped towards me and said, ‘Can I have a hug?’ and he was coming towards my room. I was pretty panicked and quickly shut the door.

“There was a peephole and I watched him go down the corridor and then he walked back and stopped outside my door. I could see him standing there.”

Marie said she called the hotel reception to complain. She was told they would look into it and that she wouldn’t see him again – yet the same guard brought a Deliveroo package

to her room several days later.

“I couldn’t believe it really, I was so shocked and just shut the door straight away,” she told the BBC, speaking from her room on 28 May.

“I called my mum and she’s saying I need to report him but I’m scared to do that as I already told them and he’s still around my room. I feel very uncomfortable. They know I’m by myself and the hotel is full of male security guards.”

After hearing that guards had cards which allowed them to open any guest’s door, she said he was scared someone would come into her room.

She had to remain at the hotel for six more nights until she was free to lave on May 30 and said she felt too frightened to leave her room, even to exercise.

G4S said it expected the highest standards of conduct from staff and investigated allegations of wrongdoing.

Another woman Katherine Godolphin, 46, had a “disgusting” experience at the Heathrow Bath Road Holiday Inn after returning from working on a conservation and anti-poaching project in Zimbabwe.

“He was just disgusting, he made kind of humping motions at me in the lift,” she said. “That was the first time. I

“I was a bit shocked and it was uncomfortable but I thought it was probably an incident, so I didn’t complain to anyone.

She claims the same man accompanied her on her exercise break the following day when he started feeling between his legs in a lift. He said his testicles were burning and he needed to “empty” them.

“And I was just absolutely horrified,” she said. He stayed with me outside and I had to go back up with him.

“They then walk you back to your room as well. It wasn’t nice at all. I put the internal bolt on, because by this time I was obviously really quite nervous.”