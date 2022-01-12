UK Premier Boris Johnson Faces Calls To Resign Over No 10 Lockdown Party

Mr Johnson admitted in the Commons earlier that he had been at a “bring-your-own-booze” party in the garden of No10 on May 20, 2020, when Britain was in lockdown.

The leader of the Conservatives in Scotland Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, said he spoke to Mr Johnson Wednesday afternoon and explained why he was calling for him resign.

Three top Tories said on Wednesday as the Prime Minister was fighting for his political life.

It is looking as though those Tories who are part of Boris Johnson’s inner circle are doing their utmost to rally the troops, as the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng joined Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg in calling for Tory MPs to stand by the Prime Minister.

Although Mr Johnson apologised to the British public for his actions, Mr Ross said that the PM’s position was “no longer tenable”.

A secret ballot would be triggered over Mr Johnson’s leadership if 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady receives letters from 15 per cent of Tory MPs, equating to 54 of them.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Adam Wagner – who is an expert on Covid law – said Mr Johnson’s apology was “proper nonsense” and was only done for him to “save face”.

He also said: “The ultimate point is that at the time if anyone had asked the prime minister or health minister whether it was lawful to have a social work gathering outdoors for 100 with alcohol and food they would have answered with a very hard ‘no’.”

Mr Ross said:

“I don’t want to be in this position. I am in the position now where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.

Mr Ross, a critic of the Prime Minister, did not want to disclose details of the conversation but was of the view that Mr Johnson “believes that he didn’t do anything wrong”.

He added: “He has put up a defence for his position.

“But I also have to look at the information I have in front to me, and to stick with the position that I made quite clear yesterday that if he did attend that party, he couldn’t continue as Prime Minister.”

William Wragg MP, Tory chairman of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee, was the second senior Tory to speak out.

He told BBC radio: “A series of enforced errors on matters of integrity are deeply damaging to the perception of my colleagues and the party and that is deeply unfair to them.

“Those colleagues are saying to one another and off the record….I sadly think that the Prime Minister’s position is untenable.

Asked if he would like him to resign, he added: “That would be preferable because it’s difficult enough for colleagues.

“They are frankly worn out of defending what is invariably indefensible.

“For their sakes at least the Prime Minister should see that and do the right thing.”

Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Baroness Davidson later tweeted a report of Mr Ross’ call for Mr Johnson to go.