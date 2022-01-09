A muslim sect which built Britain’s biggest mosque has been rocked by assault allegations involving its members and claims that its spiritual leader warned the alleged victim against involving police.

UK Police Investigating After Ahmadis Spiritual Leader ‘Told Assaulted Woman To Keep Quiet’

The 36-year-old complainant belongs to the Ahmadi sect, which has 30,000 followers in Britain under the leadership of Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who has been feted by senior politicians, including Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

But Imam Ahmad – dubbed ‘the caliph of suburbia’ for basing the sect at the 13,000-capacity Baitul Futuh mosque in Morden, South-West London – has been accused of trying to suppress the allegations after a recording of a 44-minute telephone call with the alleged victim was posted on the internet.

In it, the cleric appears to suggest that the woman drop allegations that she was abused and assaulted by her father and three other sect members at addresses in London, Surrey, Dorset and the Pakistani city of Rabwah, the group’s spiritual headquarters.

During the call, made in July, Imam Ahmad, 71, urged

the woman not to report her claims to police and wrongly says she will need four witnesses to prove her claim.

The alleged victim responds: ‘You are not the supreme head of the British Government, no British court will accept your stance.’

But she is told: ‘My advice to you is that you drop this case, even if something happened… Even if it has, I am sure those involved would have asked for forgiveness already.’

The woman later wrote on Twitter: ‘Instead of silencing victims, allegations of abuse should be properly investigated, and perpetrators punished, not protected.’ A spokesman for the imam said: ‘The allegation has been and continues to be taken extremely seriously.

‘After his conversation with the complainant, His Holiness [Ahmad] referred the matter to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK for immediate action. In turn, AMA UK promptly informed the Metropolitan Police, whose investigation is ongoing. In light of the police involvement, we are unable to comment further.’

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was investigating allegations of assault between 1987 and 2012 and that a man had been interviewed under caution.