Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have been criticised for revealing personal details about the missing mum.

UK Police Face Backlash Over Missing Woman Nicola Nulley’s Personal Details

On Wednesday, Lancashire Police said the 45-year-old had suffered with “some significant issues with alcohol” and “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.

The force said it had told Ms Bulley’s family it was releasing the details.

Many people reacted to the release on social media, including MPs, legal experts and privacy campaigners.

Following a press conference on Wednesday, in which the officer leading the investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance revealed she had “a number of specific vulnerabilities”, the force said she had “suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause [which had] resurfaced over recent months”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News the release of such details was “very unusual”, adding: “I do have a lot

of questions and concerns about that.

“I would want to speak directly to Lancashire Police about their reasons for doing so before commenting further, because I know there can be complicated reasons for police decisions,” she said.

Zoë Billingham, the chairwoman of an NHS mental health trust who has previously worked in policing, told BBC News the update “smacked either of panic or perhaps even a deliberate decision on the part of the force to think how they can maintain their reputation”.

“That’s quite disturbing on so many fronts,” she said.

“People are asking rightly how does the reproductive status of a woman who has gone missing relate to the bid to find her and would that same information be put in the public domain if she were a man.”

She said Lancashire’s chief constable or police and crime commissioner should “give the public some reassurance that the force is managing this whole issue in the right way”.