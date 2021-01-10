Police have been told to fine rule-breakers after just one verbal warning in another ramping up of stay at home enforcement, reports say.

UK Police Can Arrest, Fine £200 – £6400 To Rule-Breakers after ONE Verbal Warning

Officers will ‘move through the gears’ and charge people £200 if they think a person is flouting the restrictions and they will not go home when asked once.

It comes as footage emerged showing three police officers surrounding a woman for allegedly leaving her house more than once in a day.

Forces across England have urged people to stay home and avoid travelling as they continue to fine rule-breakers.

Several constabularies issued the message on Saturday as doctors said pressure on the NHS from crisis could get worse

in the coming weeks.

Priti Patel today defended police as they began strict application of rules that includes £200 fines and less tolerance for rule-breakers.

The Home Secretary warned that officers ‘will not hesitate’ to take action because the increasing number of new cases proved there was a need for ‘strong enforcement’ in cases where people were clearly breaking the rules.

Under the rules in England, you must not leave or be outside of your home except where you have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

This will be put in law. The police can take action against you if you leave home without a ‘reasonable excuse’, and issue you with a fine (Fixed Penalty Notice).

You can be given a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.