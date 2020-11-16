In the new, proposed UK Point Based Immigration System, applicants will be awarded points for qualifying for the achievements like securing a job and having the English language proficiency. Before we get into them, here is what you should know before applying for a work visa in the UK.

UK Point Based Immigration System and Skilled Work Visa 2020-2021

One must secure a job with an approved job employer with an approved skill. In short, he or she should have a job offer. He or she must be able to speak English.

Currently, the job one has secured should at least pay £30,000 per year. According to the new UK point based immigration system, that amount has been lowered and one needs to only have a job that pays £25,600 per year. With the work visa, UK tier 2 Visa to PR can be applied if the candidate has managed to stay in the UK for five years, which is called Indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

The two points mentioned above get the candidates a total of 50 points. A job that pays £25,600 per year will be an additional 20 points. Making a total score of 70.

Candidates with 70 points will be eligible for Skilled Work Visa.

Here is how UK Point Based Immigration System would work:

UK Immigration Points Calculator

If a candidate secures a job that is not £25,600, he or she would have to enrol in a relevant PhD in one of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for those 20 points. If not, the other PhDs hold the value of 10 points.

The UK Point Based Immiration System will be in effect from January 2021.

Why is the UK Point Based Immigration System Needed?

“We will

attract the brightest and the best from around the globe, boosting the economy and our communities, and unleash this country’s full potential” Said Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary.

This translates to the UK wanting to attract more and more skilled workers and people with some talents to the UK, now that the UK is out of the European union.

“We know that the British public agrees that the UK immigration system should be designed so that scientists, academics and their support staff can work in the UK and we have recommended that holding a job offer should give university staff priority status,” said Vivienne Stern, the Director of Universities UK International.

Along with attracting more and more skilled immigrants to the county, the UK is also aiming to achieve the target of 600,000 international students by 2030.

Immigration to UK

As we have mentioned, the Tier 4 Visa application has been on the rise for the UK since they have announced the return of 2 Years Stay Back after graduation. After Brexit, the UK has constantly been trying to negate the negative effects on universities and skilled immigration. This step is also one of many steps that are beneficial to international students and skilled immigrants, both. The system was created based on the expert advice from MAC, the Migration Advisory Committee.

Who will Benefit from the UK Point Based Immigration System?

1. Temporary Workers:

The workers who work at seasonal jobs, farms, theatre productions, etc.

2. UK Skilled Immigration Applicants

Individuals who have secured permanent jobs with their relevant skill and level with an immigration approved employer.

3. International Students

International students enrolled for full time courses at the UK universities for Higher Education.

4. High Value Immigrants:

Immigrants who possess exceptional talents or major inventors in various fields are also eligible.