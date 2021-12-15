UK passes bill to ban coronavirus’ new Omicron Variant

The British government has passed a bill to ban coronavirus’ new type omicron, which was put to a formal vote among MPs.

According to details, a special bill was passed in the British Parliament after voting on government measures. There were 441 votes in favor of making it mandatory to wear a mask to stop omicron, while 41 votes were cast against it.

According to the text of the special bill, British citizens will be required to wear masks in cinema halls, theaters, and

museums. Other places, including nightclubs, were required to show proof of vaccination or corona negative report.

The British Parliament also approved the Covid Passport Scheme. Around 369 votes were cast in favor of the plan while 126 votes were cast against it. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been facing opposition from party members since 2019.

There have been 4,500 reported cases of the new coronavirus omicron in the UK, with one person killed. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are 70 countries affected by omicron and that cases are being investigated in other countries.