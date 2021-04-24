A British businessman who returned to the UK from Dubai said he “didn’t know” what quarantine was about after being forced to pay a £1,750 package fee and a £500 fine.

UK Passenger ‘Didn’t Know’ Quarantine, Slapped £500 Fine and £1,750 Hotel Fee

Businessman landed at Heathrow without booking a place in a quarantine hotel.

He was handed a note by Border Force warning him about a £500 fine for the breach – alongside having to fork-out for his 10-day restriction.

Businessman, from Birmingham, told: “I didn’t know what this is all about and I still don’t understand it. I came in from Dubai. I’ve now got a pay £1,750 to stay in a hotel.

“And this letter they’ve given me says I could be fined another £500. I’m trying to work and make a living. It’s a terrible way to treat people.

“The first I realised I was going to be

in this trouble was when I got off the plane. Now I’ve got this nightmare of being put into a hotel when I’ve actually got a home in Birmingham with my family.”

Another traveller who checked into the hotel on Monday was, 66, from north London, who had been in Dubai to attend to “legal matters”.

She said: “I feel horrible because I live here, I have my own individual home, and also I have some medical issues which I was hoping they would consider that.

“How I’m going to cope I don’t know. It’s going to be tough. I’m not prepared. I didn’t bring books and stuff.”

Travellers arriving in England must quarantine in a hotel if they have been in one of the Government’s 40 “red list” countries – in the past 10 days.

The UK has banned direct flights from those locations, so passengers must take connecting flights, mixing with passengers from countries not on the list.