UK Passenger ‘Didn’t Know’ Quarantine, Slapped £500 Fine and £1,750 Hotel Fee

A British businessman who returned to the UK from Dubai said he “didn’t know” what quarantine was about after being forced to pay a £1,750 package fee and a £500 fine.
Businessman landed at Heathrow without booking a place in a quarantine hotel.
He was handed a note by Border Force warning him about a £500 fine for the breach – alongside having to fork-out for his 10-day restriction.
Businessman, from Birmingham, told: “I didn’t know what this is all about and I still don’t understand it. I came in from Dubai. I’ve now got a pay £1,750 to stay in a hotel.
“And this letter they’ve given me says I could be fined another £500. I’m trying to work and make a living. It’s a terrible way to treat people.
“The first I realised I was going to be
Another traveller who checked into the hotel on Monday was, 66, from north London, who had been in Dubai to attend to “legal matters”.
She said: “I feel horrible because I live here, I have my own individual home, and also I have some medical issues which I was hoping they would consider that.
“How I’m going to cope I don’t know. It’s going to be tough. I’m not prepared. I didn’t bring books and stuff.”
Travellers arriving in England must quarantine in a hotel if they have been in one of the Government’s 40 “red list” countries – in the past 10 days.
The UK has banned direct flights from those locations, so passengers must take connecting flights, mixing with passengers from countries not on the list.