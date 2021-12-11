Muslim parents were considering taking legal action against a British school which, they claim, forced their children to pray outside in rain and freezing temperatures.

UK: Muslim Pupils Forced to Pray Outside in Cold After Teacher Kicks them Out in Oldham

The video showed male pupils at Oldham Academy North conducting their Jummah (Friday) prayers outside of the school because a teacher had “kicked them out of the classroom”, it has been claimed.

Footage shows around eight boys kneeling with their heads bowed on the pavement, while a member of the school’s staff wearing a hi-visibility jacket appears to watch over them.

After completing their prayers they stand up and pick up their belongings.

The footage has been met with widespread anger, with critics saying it was “distressing” and “disgusting” to watch.

One student speaking to The Oldham Times said boys had been conducting Friday prayers in a

classroom when a teacher “told them to leave”.

The students then went outside to perform their prayers in the cold weather because the school had not offered a viable prayer room.

They said an “angry” teacher had told the group they were not allowed to pray in the room they were in.

The student explained: “We were praying Jummah and a teacher came in and told us we aren’t allowed to pray in that room and the teacher slammed the door and seemed angry.

“We have had a prayer room for a long time, teachers would allow us to go there for our prayers.”

Muslim leaders in the community have since promised to work more closely with the school to prevent anything like this from occurring in the future.

Oldham Academy North has since apologised and said the students had been unable to pray inside as severe flooding had caused serious damage, meaning 15 classrooms were not in use.