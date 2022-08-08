UK launches probe into ‘misuse’ of charity funds for political purpose

An investigation against Pakistani charities has been started in Britain on Sunday. British investigators launch probe into ‘misuse’ of charity funds.

Sources privy to the matter said that the British agencies have started the investigation. The Charity Commission and the National Crime Agency are investigating the case.

It has been alleged that funds collected in the name of charitable organizations have been sent to Pakistan and used for political purposes. The

investigation has been initiated after both the two institutions received complaints.

In this regard, the sources further said that funds were collected in Britain in the name of a hospital and university established in Pakistan, which was later used for political purposes. British investigative agencies have been given evidence along with complaints.

Along with the application, the detailed decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the report published by the Financial Times, and the details of accounts of the political parties have also been provided to the investigating agencies.