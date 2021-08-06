The British government has retained Pakistan on its “red list” for international travel due to its worsening situation. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Oman will also remain on the revised red list that will take effect on 8 August.

UK Keeps Pakistan on Red List and Moves Indian on Amber List

On the other hand, India has been moved up to the “amber list” despite its bad situation being worse and it also being the origin of the rampant Delta variant of crisis. Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE have also been moved to the amber list.

The UK maintains a “traffic light” system for international travel as countries are assigned green, amber, and red colors for international travel based on their respective situations.

Low-risk countries are placed on the green list and travelers coming from there enjoy quarantine-free travel. Medium risk countries are

added to the amber list travelers coming from there are required to quarantine at home for 10 days.

High-risk countries are placed on the red list and travelers coming from there are needed to quarantine in a hotel. The hotels are managed by the UK government where travelers are required to pay between £450-£800 and £2,200.

On 2 April this year, the British government placed Pakistan on the red list after the country reported a sharp increase in cases. On 19 April, India followed Pakistan on the red list due to a much worse situation following the emergence of the Delta variant.

Since 1 August, Pakistan has reported 4,700 cases each day on average while India has recorded more than 39,000 cases daily on average. However, it is India that has been moved up to the amber list while Pakistan has been maintained on the red list by the British government.