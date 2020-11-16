UK Introduces Points-Based System, Only 70 Points Needed to Get Study Visa

UK Introduces A Simplified Points-Based ‘Student Visa Policy’. Under the new visa regime, international students will require 70 points to get a study visa for the United Kingdom.

David Cameron’s government revised the student visa policy back in 2010 after tens of thousands of Pakistani students studied and settled in the United Kingdom every year.

The revised tier-4 visa policy stated:

Students can live in the UK for an extra two years on a work-permit visa after completing studies. However, the

new work-permit limit is reduced to just four months.

After the policy was implemented, many international students struggled to find sponsors to attain permanent residency. Due to the setback, many returned to their respective countries.

The revised policy also declined international students’ enrollment in UK universities drastically. Many universities started criticizing the new student visa policy and ran campaigns to dismiss the system.

Their efforts bore fruit last month when the UK government introduced a new points-based student visa, simplifying the procedure.

Under the new visa regime, international students will require 70 points to get a study visa for the United Kingdom.

