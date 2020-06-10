UK Imposes New Rules for All Passengers Arriving in UK, £1000 Fine for Breaking the Rules

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has announced that, from June 8, all new arrivals in the United Kingdom will have to go under self-observation for two weeks.

Those arriving by plane, ferry or train – including UK nationals – must give an address where they will stay. Rule breakers will be fined.

There is a one hundred pound fine for not completing the form, so keep that link close by. You have to provide an address which must be:

Your home, The home of a friend or family member, a hotel, hostel, bed and breakfast accommodation, or other suitable place.

You can stay overnight before travelling on the nominated address, but must give that address as part of the online form.

The measures – which are to be tabled in Parliament next month – will give police the power to carry out spot checks at the homes of international arrivals, and impose fines of £1,000 for breaking the rules.

At the time when most Western European countries and the United States were easing restrictions, the UK government introduced a plan requiring everyone entering the country to self-observation for 14 days.

That includes even people from places like New Zealand, a nation that has declared itself free from the current crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s belated change has enraged airlines, frustrated travelers and upset lawmakers fearful of the economic damage.

Experts doubt that these measures can be enforced, and question why a nation with one of Europe’s worst rates should try now to deter international

travel.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the laws were designed “to prevent a second wave” of current crisis.

Although most politicians and public health experts think that the new rules has come so late as to be of little effect, it is thought to be popular with the working-class voters in northern England Mr. Johnson is hoping to court.

Many of them voted for the Tories last December for the first time in their lives, and they are not likely to travel abroad themselves.

But the boss of Ryanair has said the rules are a “political stunt”.

Michael O’Leary told: “You could be in Sainsbury’s, you could be on the beach, you could be on the golf course in the unlikely event the Home Office calls you – all they will have is a mobile number.”

He claimed even the Home Office acknowledged the rules were unenforceable. Some industries have warned they will be severely impacted by the rules, and Mr O’Leary warned of devastation.

“This is at something of a piece with the way this crisis has been handled by the government,” said Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at King’s College London. “The reaction has tended to be late, and there is always an eye to the politics.”