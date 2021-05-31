Flight bookings from the UK to Dubai have more than doubled for the last week of August, suggesting would-be travellers are hopeful of the UAE being moved to Britain’s ‘green list’ in the coming months.

UK Holidaymakers Rush to Book Dubai Flights Expecting UAE to Be on Green List

Currently the UAE remains on the ‘red list’, which means Brits returning from Dubai must quarantine for 10 days in a hotel, at the cost of £1,750.

The decision is being reviewed in early June, according to the UK government.

According to Britain’s stringent traffic light system, the UAE must be placed on the ‘green list’ for UK travel to be quarantine-free.

Flight bookings from the UK to Dubai more than doubled for the last week of August, according to travel analyst ForwardKeys.

The UK has a green, amber and red set of categories that govern trips abroad and the need to quarantine on return.

ForwardKeys analysed reservations data between the UK and Dubai for the summer months and found a significant increase in bookings in the final week.

“Currently, air tickets issued for summer (June 1 – August 31) travel from the UK to Dubai are just 19.8 per cent of 2019 levels,” Mr Ponti said.

“However, it appears there is confidence in the market that the UAE will not continue to be a red list destination throughout the period, because bookings for the last week of August are currently at 48.7 per

cent of 2019 levels.”

Last month, Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said it was in talks to put the UAE back on the UK’s green list.

“We have made very strong representation to the British government about the credibility of the numbers here and the way we are handling everything,” Mr Griffiths said.

“There are countries on the green list that we believe haven’t taken the kind of care and number of measures like we have in Dubai to keep everyone safe.”

Earlier this month, Mansoor Abulhoul, the Ambassador of the UAE to the UK, said he hoped the UAE’s status would be reconsidered at the earliest.

“Summer is a key season for Emiratis and the hundreds of thousands of Britons living in the UAE to visit the UK,” he said.

“We hope to re-connect the families and friends separated by the pandemic, as well as resume the vital trade and tourism links between our countries.”

The UK introduced a traffic light system for international travel on May 17, which puts countries on either a green, amber or red list and tailors the level of travel restrictions accordingly.

Passengers who have been in countries on the red list 10 days before departure are required to enter hotel quarantine. Only British and Irish nationals, and those with resident rights, are allowed to travel to England from these countries.

Travellers from both amber and green countries must show a negative test before departure – but only amber passengers are required to isolate at home for 10 days.