The British government has rejected the request of former PM Nawaz Sharif for an extension in his visit visa, PMLN has confirmed.

UK Govt Rejects Nawaz Sharif’s Request for Visa Extension

According to details, Nawaz Sharif had requested the UK’s home office to extend his visa on medical grounds, however, the request was declined by its immigration department.

Speaking to the media, PMLN spokesperson, Maryam Aurangzeb, said that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers have filed an appeal in the British immigration tribunal.

She clarified that the home office’s order would not come into effect until the appeal is decided and Nawaz Sharif can stay in the UK legally until then.

Even if the immigration tribunal turns down Nawaz Sharif’s

appeal, he has the legal option of challenging the tribunal’s decision in court, she said, adding that the process could take up to a year and a half due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former premier has been residing in the UK since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment.

Last year in December, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before it in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia steel mill cases.

Nawaz Sharif’s passport had expired in February this year. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the government would not issue a new passport to the PMLN leader because his name was on the ECL.