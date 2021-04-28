Families staying in UK quarantine hotels say they are being subjected to unsanitary conditions and their dietary requirements are not being met, despite paying a high fee to be there.

UK Families To Take Legal Action Over Cramped, Dirty Quarantine Hotels, Insects in Food

Ministers are facing legal action over the conditions and service in hotels being used for travel quarantine for British citizens arriving in the UK, with families telling of having to wait hours to be delivered water and being given food that they cannot eat due to their religious beliefs.

A number of families have filed legal action over the conditions of the hotels, with one already resulting in a High Court judge ordering the situation be rectified immediately.

One family was forced to go to the High Court twice in four days after the Holiday Inn they were staying in near Heathrow ignored a judge’s request to “take all necessary steps” to improve conditions.

Lawyers for hotel guests told the Independent the

conditions in the hotels they had seen were morally reprehensible and plainly unlawful, especially considering the fees.

Family that lodged a claim with the High Court last week told they were repeatedly served pork burgers they can’t eat because they are Muslim, leaving their children having to eat cereal and crisps.

They were also unable to leave their cramped room, which made it difficult for their son, who has ADHD.

Another family said they were served food with insects in it, faced delays getting water and had been “freezing” during the night due to broken heating.

All British residents who visit or pass through countries that are on the “red list” need to quarantine are required to pay a fee of £1,750 for a hotel room, with an additional rate of £650 for another adult or child over 12 and £325 for children between five and 12 years old.

Lawyers for the families told the treatment amounted to a breach of human rights, and the responsibility went right up to the ministers and the Home Office.