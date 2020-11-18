UK Deported Sohail Ayaz Gets 3 Times Death Sentence for For Abusing Children in Pakistan

A court on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to a Sohail Ayaz three times under the charges of abusing children and filming the horrific incidents.

The court besides awarding the death sentence to him, also announced lifetime imprisonment for him three times and a fine of Rs 500,000.

An accomplice of Sohail Ayaz, Khurrum was awarded seven-year imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Ayaz is blamed for assaulting various children and releasing their videos on the dark web.

He was also imprisoned in United Kingdom for four years under the similar charges besides also facing a trial in Italy for abusing children.

In a briefing to the Senate’s standing committee, the Rawalpindi Police in December 2019 briefed that the child recovered from the house of Sohail Ayaz was assaulted by him.

The police have confirmed that the DNA sample of accused Sohail Ayaz has matched with the child recovered from his house.

Rawalpindi Police officials told that the accused in Rawat Case, 46 years old male namely Sohail Ayaz, was a Chartered Accountant by profession.

He was deported from Britain after found guilty to child abusing about 10 years ago has been arrested in his home country after allegedly abducting a teenage boy.

Sohail Ayaz who lived in in Barking, east London while he worked as Save The Children worker in UK, in 2009 was arrested at the charity’s headquarters that year and thousands of child images were discovered at his home.

Ayaz pleaded guilty and was jailed for 4 years in 2009 before he was deported from the country. He was deported form Italy for same crime before he went back to his home country Pakistan.

Police have also found messages of the trafficking of children from the mobile data of the accused. He has been traveling across nine countries and working with many international organizations as an accountant.

“He used to lure in young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs or Qehwa, by offering them money or jobs and used to intoxicate them through Hash and Ice.”