A UK father has been jailed after having “affair” with his family’s pet chickens while his wife filmed it.

UK Dad Rehan, Romped With Hens and Wife Haleema At Same Time is Jailed

Rehan Baig, 37, was also sentenced for possessing images of child abuse.

Police reportedly discovered and seized 49 images of children, with 11 in the most serious category.

Rehan Baig, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, admitted the offence and possessing a small amount of cocaine and cannabis.

His wife claimed she was in “a coercive relationship” with him at the time

and has since left.

She admitted aiding and abetting her husband romped with the chickens.

During sentencing, Judge Richard Mansell QC described the offending as “depraved, perverted and despicable”.

He was placed on the offenders’ register and banned from keeping animals.

The court was also told each of the chickens has been family pets and died during the abuse.

His wife, Haleema Baig, was handed a six-month suspended sentence for her role.

The court was told the mum-of-four filmed the offending on a mobile phone and Go-Pro so the couple could watch it back.

She will be on the offenders’ register for seven years.