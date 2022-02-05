The Home Office has told Afghan arrivals that they will no longer get £5 per day for snacks, medication and toiletries and that they will receive Universal Credit instead, according to a new letter.

UK Cuts ONLY £5 from £127 Spent Daily On An Afghan Asylum Seeker in Hotels

The letter states that the measures will come into effect on February 11 and comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.

Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, 30, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, received the letter on Thursday.

Mr Seddeqi has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after he was evacuated to the UK from Afghanistan in August last year with his wife and son.

Speaking via an interpreter he said: ‘When we see this kind of reaction and decision from (the) Home Office, it means ‘from onward we don’t care about you and we are not concerned about you – you need to manage everything by yourself.’

The letter, addressed from the Afghanistan Resettlement Arrivals Project at the Home Office, reads: ‘Until now, in addition to your Universal Credit payments and the accommodation and meals provided in the bridging hotels, we have also provided some additional items.

‘I am writing to inform you that from 11 February we will no longer provide those additional items and you will need to purchase these for yourself using your Universal Credit payments.’

It states the asylum seekers will continue to receive ‘main meals’, including ‘baby food and baby milk’ but will no longer receive ‘complimentary snacks, toiletries (aside from basic toiletries) or over the counter medication’.

The letter also says that asylum seekers will need to pay their own transport or taxi fares to appointments.

Mr Seddeqi is staying at a hotel in Watford with his family which he described as ‘not very clean.’

He said: ‘I’m not very satisfied at all living at this hotel, the hotel is not very clean, firstly… secondly, the food they are giving us is not good.’

The 30-year-old

said that he knows others staying at the hotel who also received the letter.

His brother, who wished to remain anonymous but also fled Afghanistan, said in response to the letter that he hopes those seeking asylum could feel ‘a little bit more’ looked after by the Government.

He said: ‘It’s very difficult for every Afghan person (who) left their country and came here, because everything has destroyed our country – the infrastructure, our aims, our goals… everything has just collapsed.

‘They are coming here to the UK… there was no other safe place, no other place for them to leave and achieve their dreams. Most of these people coming, they left their families in Afghanistan, like me – I left my two sons, my wife, my father, my mother.

‘So essentially our humble request from the UK Government is that they need to look after Afghan asylum seekers or evacuated people a little bit more because the situation currently going on in Afghanistan is the worst scenario.’

The Home Office told the Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday that there are currently 25,000 asylum seekers and 12,000 Afghan refugees in hotels, a total of 37,000.

MPs were told at Wednesday’s committee session that the Government is ‘optimistic’ it will find a new way of working with councils ‘on how we manage these costs.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the policy is ‘thoroughly inadequate’, adding: ‘We do not want people in hotels.’

Ms Patel also said the Government and local authorities are ‘absolutely struggling’ to move Afghan refugees into more suitable, permanent accommodation as the country does not have sufficient infrastructure.

A Home Office spokesperson said: ‘The use of hotels to house those resettled from Afghanistan is a short-term solution and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate long term accommodation for them.

‘As the hotel residents are now receiving Universal Credit, which covers the costs of their essential items, we advised they’d no longer receive the additional funding.

‘All hotel residents continue to receive fully furnished accommodation, including a choice of three meals a day, constant access to drinking water, basic toiletries and their utility costs are covered.’