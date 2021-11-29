The men and women have been charged with a variety of mainly assault offences as part of an investigation into non-recent child exploitation.

UK Court Charged 42 Men, Mostly Pakistanis, for Abuse of Child Girls Between 1995 and 2015

The allegations against the defendants involve offences committed against six female victims, who were children at the time the alleged offending began.

Those alleged offences occurred between 1995 and 2015, largely in the Dewsbury and Batley areas of Kirklees.

The men and women are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Those charged are: Donna Lynn, 41, from Heckmondwike, charged with causing the supplying of a girl under 16, allowing a premises to be used for unlawful inter-course, procuring a female under 21, and controlling supplying

Mohammed Yakub, 64, from Dewsbury, charged with an offence of abuse.

Nasir Billimoria, 68, from Batley, charged with an offence of abuse, and procuring a female under 21.

Yousuf Motala, 69, from Dewsbury, charged with an offence of abuse.

Ebrahim Mamaniatt, 52, from Batley, charged with an offence of abuse.

Liaquat Ali, 65, from Batley, charged with an offence of abuse.

Hashim Sacha, 53, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse.

Nobhar Shah, 69, from Batley charged with two offences of abuse and living on the earnings of supplying.

Ibrahim Khalifa, 83, from Bradford charged with an offence of abuse.

Manaf Hussain, 47, from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of abuse.

Maria O’Rouke, 42, from Batley charged with causing the supplying of a girl under 16, allowing a premises to be used for unlawful inter-course and controlling supplying.

Riaz Shaikh, 57, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of indecent assault.

Amjid Rangzeb, 43, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of false imprisonment.

Liaquat Hussain Hanif, 45, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse.

Shakeel Haq, 44, from Birmingham, charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of false imprisonment.

Rafiq

Patel, 69, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Abbas, 60, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Shafaquat Afzal Hussain, 45, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Tariq Azam, 52, from Dewsbury charged with three offences of abuse and three offences of indecent assault.

Aurrangzeb Azam, 50, from Dewsbury charged with three offences of abuse, two offences of indecent assault and an offence of false imprisonment.

Israr Hussain, 46, from Dewsbury charged with three offences of abuse, two offences of indecent assault and an offence of false imprisonment.

Mohammed Sheikh, 48, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of indecent assault.

Mohammed Tariq, 62, from Bradford charged with two offences of abuse.

Sajid Majid, 48, from Mirfield charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of indecent assault.

Zulfiquar Ali, 42, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Ansar Mahmood Qayum, 44, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of indecent assault.

Mohammed Jabbar Qayum, 40, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Shafiq Siddique, 52, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse and an offence of false imprisonment.

Mohammed Ishtiaq Hussain, 47, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Abbas Kaji, 52, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Farooq, 52, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Tasawar Hussain, 42, from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Munir Shaffi, 43, from Dewsbury charged with two offences of abuse.

Zaheed Ali Novsarka, 53, from Batley charged with an offence of abuse.

Nassar Liaquat Khan, 42, from Keighley charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Riaz Khan, 47, from Heckmondwike charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Luqman Daji, 44, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Mohammed Ramzan, 64, from Dewsbury charged with an offence of abuse.

Janine Green, 44, from Batley charged with encouraging supplying, allowing premises to be used for unlawful inter-course and controlling supplying.

Ali Shan Waheed, 41, from Dewsbury charged with abuse.

Ismail Seedat, 51, from Batley charged with indecent assault.

Mohammed Yasin, 48, from Batley charged with abuse.