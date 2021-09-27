A UK court has acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif and his family in money laundering charges over no evidence in the case.

UK court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, family in money laundering charges

As per details, the NCA submitted the investigation report of the bank accounts at the Westminster court in which it declared that the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his family were not guilty of money laundering and corruption.

The report further said that younger Sharif and his family were not involved in money laundering practices in Pakistan, Dubai and the UK. “20-year-old bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan, UAE and the UK were traced but no evidence of

corruption, money laundering or criminal activities were found.”

The British court has said in its ruling that since the allegations could not be proven against Shahbaz and Suleman, the earlier freezing orders should be set aside.

NCA had initiated a probe against Shahbaz and his family at the government of Pakistan’s request. Their bank accounts were frozen in December 2019 by a court order.

The Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) had written a letter to the UK government on December 11, 2019 in which it had levelled serious corruption allegations against Suleman Shahbaz and Shahbaz Sharif.

In the letter, the ARU said that Shahbaz and his son were involved in multiple cases in Pakistan that related to money laundering and corruption, adding that both were involved in “double criminalities”.