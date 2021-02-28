TWO Great Lever councillors have been criticised for travelling to Pakistan last year amid the restrictions and taking part in the coming AJK elections 2021.





UK Councillors Under Fire For Typical Mirpuri Politics of ‘Weddings & Funerals’

Azad Kashmir where every house hold is labeled as house of ‘Politicians’ because of biradari system every house is part of political party either directly or indirect.

Politicians in the region of Azad Kashmir use Birardi System, Attending Funerals, Weddings and condolence (Fateha Khawani) with families of deceased.

These are the main principals for doing politics in Azad Kashmir. For this purpose many British nationals arrive in Azad Kashmir before the general elections to support their Biradari/politicians.

Labour representatives Cllr Mohammed Ayub and Cllr Mohammed Iqbal went to the country last year, despite the Foreign Office stating that from March 17, 2020, people were advised to only go there for “essential travel”.

In response, party bosses said the councillors made separate journeys to attend a wedding and a funeral.

A reader branded the travel as “wholly irresponsible” and “deeply demoralising”.

“Thousands of people have lost loved ones during this crisis, many have been unable to visit their loved ones, places

of worship or attend funerals, and have cancelled weddings, holidays and other engagements,” he said.

Bolton Labour group leader Cllr Nick Peel said: “Collr Ayub and Cllr Iqbal left the UK on October 15 and October 18, respectively, for personal family commitments including a funeral and a wedding, in Pakistan.

Prior to leaving the country, they both had the legal obligation to provide proof of negative test results, as a condition of entry, which they both did.

“Cllr Ayub arrived back in the UK on November 21 and Cllr Iqbal on December 2. The Pakistan authorities also required proof of negative test results before being allowed to travel back to the UK.

“This additional mandatory negative test requirement is over and above what many other countries required.

“While in Pakistan, both councillors followed the local restrictions that were in place, taking into account that there was not a full stay at home rules and that wedding venues were open as normal. On return to the UK, both councillors iso-lated for the requisite period of 14 days.

“There were obviously no government regulations that prohibited the travelling abroad during this time, and indeed, tens of thousands of UK residents did so during this period.