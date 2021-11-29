UK Born ‘Party Girl’ Converts to Islam After Her Lifestyle Made Her Suicidal

A former party girl has revealed how converting to Islam ‘bettered her character’ and saved her from a ‘dark place’ after her hedonistic lifestyle left her feeling suicidal.

Persephone Rizvi, 27, from Huddersfield, told how she used to spend her weekends getting into fights, drinking until 5am and waking up with a hangover before converting to Islam seven years ago.

Speaking on BBC Three documentary This Girl’s Changed, Persephone, who now wears a hijab, said everything from her fashion sense to the way she acts has changed as a result of finding Islam.

Describing her old life as full of sin, she said, "She used to dance and dance with non-mahram boys in dance clubs all night long to have a good time. Later, she took up this job as a profession."

The woman said that after a while when she got bored of life, she left the dance club and worked in a call center, where she met a Turkish woman named Halima, who taught her about Islam and Sharia teachings.

Persephone Rizvi said that she was interested in

studying because of her degree from London and Manchester University. After meeting Halima, she started studying Islamic teachings, in which many things came to light and Islam influenced her.

The woman said that after thorough research and study, she regretted her past and converted to Islam to seek forgiveness for her sins.

She said that her life has changed a lot since she converted to Islam. She also described the process of fasting and prayers as excellent and wonderful.

Persephone hopes that a documentary on her life will help change the lives of many women.

‘When I converted I cut them off, like if you’re not Muslim we can’t be friends. But now I know more what I believe and I know it’s not that,’ she said.

‘I literally dropped off the face of social media changed my whole religion converted to Islam and expected them to wanna meet up, wanna catch up with me and reintegrate into my life and let me into theirs. Am I asking too much of them? I don’t know.’

The four friends Persephone met up with were all accepting of her change of religion, and reflecting on her journey she said that she felt she could ‘be herself and accept herself’.