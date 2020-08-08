The UK’s Border Force have issued just nine Fixed Penalty Notices to people breaching foreign arrival rules so far.

UK Border Force Fines Nine People Who breached Rules for Arrivals, Can be £100 to £1,000

Home Office figures revealed that fewer than ten people have been hit with the notices in relation to their completion of the passenger locator form.

The form allows arrivals from countries deemed – such as Spain, the US and Mexico – to tell authorities where they will be staying and provide contact details.

Those who breach the government’s rules can be met with fines of between £100 and £1,000.

It is not clear where those who were issued fines arrived from.

The first two border force fixed penalty

notices were issued on Sunday 28 June at Coquelles to British nationals.

The individuals were referred to the police and were found to be complying with measures.

These figures do not include the one person who has been fined by police.

A home office spokesperson said: ‘The system is informed by science, backed by the public and designed to keep us all safe.

‘We are seeing a high level of compliance and we expect this to continue as everyone plays their part to help stop the spread.’

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) released the figure on July 27, and will subsequently release the data every fortnight.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak refused to quell speculation France could be the next destination added to the list of countries where arrivals must staying from.