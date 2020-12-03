UK Asked to Extradite Nawaz Sharif, Says Adviser to PM Khan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said that United Kingdom (UK) authorities have been asked to deport the convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from their country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, he said Pakistan has written a letter to UK to cancell the visa of Nawaz Sharif which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six month visa has not yet been extended by UK.

Negotiations were continuing with UK for the deportation of Nawaz,” he said adding that the last two governments did not make effort to deport former head of Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain from UK.

Shahzad Akbar said

PML (N) leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stood totally exposed in the recent BBC interview.

The interview made it clear as to why Dar was an absconder and not appearing before the courts.

Castigating Ishaq Dar, he said Dar had wrongly said that he has only one property in Lahore, whereas the former finance minister has properties/bank accounts in Pakistan as well as in Dubai. The British authorities have also been requested for the extradition of Ishaq Dar.

Speaking on the occcasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the interview of Dar was combination of shamelessness and humilation.

In Pakistan, he said Ishaq Dar enjoys the status of midwife in money laundering. Dar should come back to Pakistan and can give interview to Pakistan media but he would have to clear himself from corruption cases.